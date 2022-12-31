ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Telangana today

December 31, 2022 10:07 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Key news developments from Telangana on Dec 31, 2022

TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting at Khammam and speculation about his advances to forge a tie-up with the BJP has caused discomfiture among senior leaders of BJP. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

1. Telangana Congress committee president A. Revanth Reddy has almost decided to launch his `haath se haath jodo’ yatra from January 26 from Bhadrachalam. He had chosen either Bhadrachalam or Jogulamba Gadwal to kick off his yatra but favoured the former as it was represented by a party MLA and the next few constituencies enroute were also Congress strongholds.

2. The recent success of Telugu Desam Party President N. Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting at Khammam and speculation about his advances to forge a tie-up with the BJP has caused discomfiture among senior leaders of BJP. At least two leaders D. Arvind, MP, and Vijayashanti, ex-MP, have demanded the party leadership to spell out its stand on alliance.

3. Story on growing unrest among sarpanches of ruling BRS over failure of government to release funds for gram panchayats for last eight months. A dozen sarpanches in Sirpur Kagaznagar decided to tender resignation last week and a score of them staged a dharna near the officer of Tahsildar at Basheerabad in Vikarabad district on Friday.

4. Strict traffic restrictions in Hyderabad from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Hyderabad in view of New Year celebrations. Story on celebrations and related developments.

