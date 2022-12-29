HamberMenu
Top news developments in Telangana today

December 29, 2022 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST

N. Rahul
President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. President Droupadi Murmu to interact with students and faculty of a women’s engineering college in Hyderabad and visit the statue of saint singer Ramanujacharya 

2. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address a public meeting of CPI (M) affiliated All India Agricultural Workers Union as part of its third State conference at Khammam 

3. Two persons who arrived at Hyderabad international airport from Dubai tested positive for Covid. Their swab samples were sent for genome sequencing to check the presence of BF.7 variant of Omicron  

4. Second day of political training camp of the BJP for its in-charges in Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies.

Read more news on Telangana here. 

