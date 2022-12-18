December 18, 2022 09:56 am | Updated 09:56 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

Notification for winter session of Assembly likely today. The session is likely to begin on December 19 for five days.

Follow up of the turmoil in State unit of Congress after the entire top brass of the leadership raised a banner of revolt against the State president A. Revanth Reddy.

The deadline fixed by TRS MLA Rohit Reddy to the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to accept his challenge to appear at the Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar to swear that the latter did not have a role in the ED serving a notice to him in a drugs case expires this afternoon.

Transport department has dispensed with electronic chips in driving licenses, registration cards of vehicles, transfer of ownership and other documents pertaining to vehicles due to shortage of chips. Now, all cards will be smartless.

