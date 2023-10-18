October 18, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to flag off party’s bus yatra from Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district today. They will present a copy of the six guarantees to deity of Lord Shiva in the temple and offer prayers. BRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to address public meetings in Jadcherla and Medchal constituencies. HMDA makes a fresh attempt to fence the Khajaguda hillock. The fencing will be limited to just the pathway. Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal will meet today in New Delhi to review the re-allocation of water share between the States in wake of the KWDT tasked to look into the disputes as per the latest terms of reference issued by the Centre last month. Protests continue at EFLU demanding reconstitution of SPARSH anti-sexual harassment committee. The protests have been going on for the past 2 days. Jamiat i Ulama is workimg in the districts to spread awareness of the BRS’ deficiencies and assert that “painting masjids” and “building walls for graveyards” aren’t the issues of Muslims. Bathukamma festival is a low key affair this year due to absence of state patronage due to elections. Important city junctions used to be lit up in the city. This funding has disappeared this year impacting even the flower sales.

