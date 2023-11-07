November 07, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Hyderabad today. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to address four election meeting in Old Karimnagar district today.. Suspense still continues on the four seats that Congress has not announced so far even as the last date of filing nomination is two days. Traffic restrictions and impact during and after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting in LB Stadium. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi says he considers Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as vindictive as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress’ “hypocrisy”, and how presence of regional parties parties can strengthen marginalised communities. Mr Owaisi spoke during an interview with The Hindu. One-day conference on The Deccan: Maritime Outlook and opportunities organised by the H.K. Sherwani centre for Deccan Studies. New medical colleges started in Telangana have a dress code. Medicos say there are more important things that should be taken care of instead of focusing on policing student attire.

