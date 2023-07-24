July 24, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:31 am IST

Met department has predicted another round of heavy showers in Telangana for the next two days. IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao, who is celebrating his 47th birthday today has announced support to 47 meritorious children from class 10 to 12 and 47 more from the professional courses under GiftASmile initiative. A laptop to each children will be distributed apart from coaching from the best institutes for their firm future. Telangana Government introduces practicals in English subject for Intermediate students from this year to help them gain skills in the language. Car marker Mahindra was directed to refund ₹16 lakh paid for an XUV-500 car by Consumer court. The company failed to replace the car despite the car owner finding faulty brakes on the first day itself. Congress strategist Sunil Konugolu’s presentation at the Political Affairs Committee meeting of Telangana Congress shows that the ruling BRS is, for the first time way below the mark of 60 seats. Congress fortunes are in upswing and situation changed drastically after the Karnataka results. Even as the State Government is announcing a spree of schemes for minorities and backward classes, it is silent on the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu funds for the last two weeks. So far, money transferred to farmers holding up to five acres only. Government indicates that the Pay Revision Commission is likely to be constituted soon and interim relief may be announced soon for the employees as the elections are all set to take place in Telangana this year.

