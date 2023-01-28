January 28, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - Hyderabad

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a virtual inaugural address for the inception meeting of StartUp initiative of G 20 for representatives of member countries in Hyderabad. It will be followed by speeches of Indian Sherpa of G 20 Amitabh Kant and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his deputy Som Prakash.

2. An NGO to launch a clinic for transgenders and hold a workshop on bedside attendance for the community.

3. For the first time, Telangana recorded zero Covid cases since the outbreak of the virus out of 3,690 tests conducted yesterday. Otherwise, there were 15 cases on an average daily in January this year.

4. Chief Minister’s secretary Smita Sabharwal will today inspect the water treatment plant and other works on a newly laid drinking water pipeline to four districts from a reservoir in Gajwel. Otherwise, these districts were getting water from an existing pipeline going to Hyderabad from Godavari.

