HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on January 27, 2023

January 27, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
The cotton yield has come down drastically in Telangana for the third consecutive year this time due to heavy rains.

The cotton yield has come down drastically in Telangana for the third consecutive year this time due to heavy rains. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Expectations of self-help groups on the allocation of funds for their interest payments on bank loans in this year’s budget. The government has not released even a rupee on bank loans taken by the groups for the past three years. As a result, the groups had been paying interest on loans borrowed by them though they were supposed to be interest-free loans with the government meeting the interest component.

2. State government is considering revisiting municipal master plans for 68 towns that are already prepared. The move follows resistance from people in villages surrounding the towns as the plans contemplated taking over their lands for recreation and industrial zones in the municipalities.

3. Attractive salaries offered by private medical colleges for non-clinical courses like anatomy, physiology and biochemistry due to shortage of teachers. Many of the teachers of these courses are drawn to government colleges due to high salaries, resulting in a shortage of faculty in private institutions.   

4. The cotton yield has come down drastically in the State for the third consecutive year this time due to heavy rains. Against an average yield of 12 quintals per acre, the farmers could fetch only eight quintals. And the returns for farmers were also poor.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.