January 27, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST - Hyderabad

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Expectations of self-help groups on the allocation of funds for their interest payments on bank loans in this year’s budget. The government has not released even a rupee on bank loans taken by the groups for the past three years. As a result, the groups had been paying interest on loans borrowed by them though they were supposed to be interest-free loans with the government meeting the interest component.

2. State government is considering revisiting municipal master plans for 68 towns that are already prepared. The move follows resistance from people in villages surrounding the towns as the plans contemplated taking over their lands for recreation and industrial zones in the municipalities.

3. Attractive salaries offered by private medical colleges for non-clinical courses like anatomy, physiology and biochemistry due to shortage of teachers. Many of the teachers of these courses are drawn to government colleges due to high salaries, resulting in a shortage of faculty in private institutions.

4. The cotton yield has come down drastically in the State for the third consecutive year this time due to heavy rains. Against an average yield of 12 quintals per acre, the farmers could fetch only eight quintals. And the returns for farmers were also poor.