February 21, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao is holding an informal media interaction on the 20 th edition of BIoAsia which is an international business convention sponsored by the State government annually for stakeholders in life sciences and health care technology. The event will begin on February 24. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal has convened a meeting with civil supplies officials of the State on paddy procurement in the State for rabi crop whose harvest will begin in April. The State government has again decided to urge the Centre to procure boiled rice, a recurring issue in Centre-State relations in rabi every year, because most of the rice millers shift to boiled rice as a huge quantity of broken rice is produced in the season which is not fit for the public distribution system. As many as 47 Congress leaders are selected from the State to participate in the AICC plenary in Chhattisgarh. Today is the International Mother Language Day. There are quite a few events in this connection like panel discussion, festival of languages and a meeting addressed by the Haryana Governor.

