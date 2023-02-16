Top Telangana news developments today

February 16, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

Key news developments in Telangana on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak at a dialogue organised by Doordarshan on ‘Amrit Kaal’ Budget of the Union Government.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Punjab counterpart Balwant Singh Mann to visit the balancing reservoir of the Kaleswaram lift-irrigation project, a check-dam in the former’s native village Erravelli and other irrigation facilities in Siddipet district.

N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR, and Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, to address a symposium on electronics for self-reliance organised by the University of Hyderabad and other institutions.

