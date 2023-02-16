- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak at a dialogue organised by Doordarshan on ‘Amrit Kaal’ Budget of the Union Government.
- Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Punjab counterpart Balwant Singh Mann to visit the balancing reservoir of the Kaleswaram lift-irrigation project, a check-dam in the former’s native village Erravelli and other irrigation facilities in Siddipet district.
- N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR, and Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, to address a symposium on electronics for self-reliance organised by the University of Hyderabad and other institutions.
