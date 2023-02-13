Top Telangana news developments today

February 13, 2023

Key news developments from Telangana on Monday February 13, 2023

Congress supporters to stage demonstrations in front of all the power utilities across State demanding 24 hour power supply to agriculture.

Three buses of a private travel agency burnt in a fire accident in a parking lot at Kukatpally in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced ₹100 crore for the reconstruction of the famous temple of Hanuman at Kondagattu in Jagtial district.and is scheduled to visit the temple on Tuesday to discuss preparations.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has awarded the contract for supply of 500 electric buses to Ashok Leyland. They will be hired by the corporation from Ashok Leyland as of now due to its financial constraints

