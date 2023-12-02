December 02, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

All set for counting of votes tomorrow at 49 counting centres across the State. Elaborate security arrangements in place. Congress is in an upbeat mood with several pre-poll and exit-poll surveys indicating the party coming back comfortably. Party leaders continue to throng the residence of PCC president, A. Revanth Reddy and intense discussions on the steps to be taken if it emerges as the largest party. Congress leaders are confident that the AIMIM would come to their rescue in case there is a shortage of MLAs and the old timers in the party seem to have opened channels with the MIM leadership for discussions. . Party offices of Congress, BRS and BJP wore a deserted look with all of them seem to be taking rest after the intense election activity over the last two months and waiting for the results on December 3. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar is said to have been asked by the party high command to reach Hyderabad to oversee the developments in Telangana on the counting day. Road table on democratic rights as four more persons of Bharat Bachao Organisation are booked under UAPA in Telangana. The cases were booked in Rajanna Sircilla district. Central forces step in at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam as tension rises between Telangana Police and AP police over control of water. More number of women turned up to vote than men during the November 30 election, election commission data shows. This was the trend across the state. Hyderabad International Jazz Festival.

