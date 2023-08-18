August 18, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Union Minister and State BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy to visit Khammam to oversee Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposed public meeting on August 27 As many as 21 Telugu speaking students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were sent back by US Immigration and security officials in Chicago on suspicion of carrying doubtful documents. Initial reports coming in about students from India being deported from the US. 16 students were reportedly sent back from Atlanta Hartsfield airport. An update on the situation. IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao and other Ministers will tour Sircilla Rajanna district today to participate in the inauguration of warrior Sardar Papanna Goud statue and later address a public meeting. YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila to visit Teegul village in Gajwel constituency where recently Dalits protested over not getting Dalit Bandhu. Congress party to start giving applications to Assembly ticket aspirants from today. It has fixed fee of ₹50,000 for aspirants hailing from the OC communities and ₹25,000 for BC/SC/ST’s. Telangana state Civil Supplies Corporation has made it mandatory to install GPS in all vehicles that transport paddy from procurement centres to the mills to prevent diversion. BRS is expected announce its first list in two three days. At least 10 sitting members are likely to be dropped. Party leaders hope that at least 85 names will be announced in the first list. Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to conduct e-auction of land parcels in different parts of the city including some in Kokapet and Nallagandla. The HMDA had earlier sold a plot that fetched Rs. 100 crore per acre. (Bureau) A story on how MMTS services (suburban trains) being curtailed is preventing passengers from riding on it. Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority finds encroachers on a land parcel that it has developed. This has added to the headache for the HMDA in eviction as well as pricing the property. One more proposal to reimagine the space on the south eastern side of Charminar is being floated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. It involves creation of a visitor plaza with restroom, public plaza and tourist information cell. This will be with the 100-metre protected zone of the national monument. To improve the nutrition of rural families, vegetable production must be increased and better integrated into the predominantly cereal-based farming systems. Regional centre of World Vegetarian Centre located at ICRISAT Hyderabad is helping farmers diversify their crop production.

