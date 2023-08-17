August 17, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

Several leaders from Congress and other parties from Khammam district will join the BRS in the presence of the party Working President K. T. Rama Rao. A gang running an organised scam from a call centre based in Madhapur with over 100 plus staffers were easily making USD 10,000 per day, officials probing the case revealed. The operation was being carried out in the middle of the IT belt of Hyderabad for the last 2.5 years by targeting US citizens with a tight script for the tele-callers, each of whom being fully aware of the nature of the crime, said the police. Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority finds encroachers on a land parcel that it has developed. This has added to the headache for the HMDA in eviction as well as pricing the property. one more proposal to reimagine the space on the south eastern side of Charminar is being floated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. It involves creation of a visitor plaza with restroom, public plaza and tourist information cell. This will be with the 100-metre protected zone of the national monument. Hyderabad based ALTMIN press meet on launch of its pilot plant with ARCI for production of Cathode Active Material (CAMs). Company says it is the first plant in India to produce CAMs. Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India to speak to the media on the sidelines of New GLC, Mercedes-Benz dealership launch. Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India to address select media interaction Business head of Godrej Security Solutions Pushkar Gokhale to address media on latest products

