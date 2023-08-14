August 14, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

State Congress party’s committee to select the candidates for the year-end Assembly elections will meet today at Gandhi Bhavan to discuss the modalities for identifying the winning candidates. IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao will be visiting Kamareddy district headquarters to inaugurate a series of developments works completed by the civic body and the district administration. Traffic police plan to experiment with staggered timings for schools like they did in the IT corridor. The likely impact this will have on vehicular movement as well as academic schedule. The old chest hospital building has been razed to make way for a new superspeciality hospital in Erragadda. The old building was a palace complex repurposed as hospital and was abandoned for years. 35 citizens from Hyderabad who contributed to the cause of peace to be honoured by COVA Peace Network. The TSRTC has launched bus tracking app initially for vehicles playing in rural areas. There has been consistent demand for introducing a tracking app in urban areas so that commuters can plan their travel like in other cities. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand issues appeal asking motorists to slow down at Pelican Signals. The police department has appointed traffic wardens at junctions but still has not managed to ensure that pedestrians can cross the road safely at certain junctions Curtain raiser on Independence-Day celebrations including the main event at the Golconda Fort.

