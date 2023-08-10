August 10, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

The second big lot of plots at Budvel to be sold by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority will take place today for 100 acres. The government body has a target of ₹ 3,000 crores after tasting success with Kokapet. Telangana Congress has engaged three agencies to finalise the candidates in the Assembly elections. However, it fears that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) may poach some top leaders of the party just before the elections and is preparing the lists keeping that possibility in view. The government is facing severe criticism for announcing a deadline of just three days from the issue of notification for the Gruhalakshmi scheme that proposes ₹3 lakhs to for construction of houses to the eligible. Applicants say it is impossible to get the required certificates like income certificate, caste and residential certificate in three days. Opposition parties term this as an effort to minimise the applicants. Late rains hit cultivation of cotton and pulses in Telangana as extent of pulses slumps to lowest since State formation. At the same time, the late and surplus rainfall pushes paddy cultivation up. Cultivation of jowar and sugarcane also hit new low. Irrigation Department has prepared a report seeking ₹200 crore assistance to take up repairs of the damaged irrigation tanks across North Telangana during the recent heavy rains. nvasive species, especially the aquatic variety in the country, is a ticking time bomb because of the yet-to-be-studied impact on biodiversity and impact on the economy, hence there is an urgent need for an overarching policy to tackle this, according to scientists who participated in a workshop at the Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES-CCMB). The monsoon rains have wrecked roads leaving them rutted with potholes. Motorists bear the brunt as some road stretches have become difficult to navigate for two-wheeler riders. The Telangana High Court issued notice to the civic body after taking up a case where a Class II student died after being hit by a bus. Report on allocation of 125 acres for graveyards for Muslims. Construction of model graveyards will be taken up in Malkajgiri area.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.