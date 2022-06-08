Top news developments in Telangana today
Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:
1. Court to deliver judgement on a petition by police seeking custody of minor boys and a major for interrogation in the gangrape of a girl.
2. COVID-19 cases almost doubled from 65 on Monday to 119 across Telangana on Tuesday.
3. The Food Corporation of India has detected that about 1.4 lakh bags of rice worth ₹11 which was custom milled for supply to FCI were diverted to open market by mills. FCI has recommended action to the State government against 63 rice mills on this regard
