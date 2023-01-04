ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Telangana today

January 04, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on January 4, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Income tax raid under way at a major IT company headquartered at Gachibowli in Hyderabad. About 40 are said to be participating in the searches on its premises with the aid of CRP forces 

2. Telangana government has finally agreed to join the free rice supply scheme of Centre from January to December this year under the National Food Security Act. The State government had not decided on joining the scheme till now because it involved a huge financial burden to the State.

Read more news from Telangana here

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US