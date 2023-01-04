HamberMenu
Top news developments in Telangana today

Key news developments from Telangana on January 4, 2023

January 04, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Income tax raid under way at a major IT company headquartered at Gachibowli in Hyderabad. About 40 are said to be participating in the searches on its premises with the aid of CRP forces 

2. Telangana government has finally agreed to join the free rice supply scheme of Centre from January to December this year under the National Food Security Act. The State government had not decided on joining the scheme till now because it involved a huge financial burden to the State.

Read more news from Telangana here

