Top news developments in Telangana today

January 22, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Key news developments from Telangana on January 22, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today : Cuban revolutionary leader Che Guevera’s daughter Aleida Guevera and her daughter Estefania will be in Hyderabad for a civic reception organised by various Communist parties and people’s organisations. Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud will represent the State government. Congress in-charge for the State Manik Rao Thakre will address a public meeting in Nagarkurnool at the culmination of his three day visit to the State to resolve differences between leaders of State unit of the party. The police and municipal workers will continue search for the remaining two dead bodies in the multi-storied building on Minister’s road in Secunderabad which was completely burnt on Thursday. Yesterday, the skeletal remains of one person were recovered from the ashes of the building where human movement had become impossible due to weak structure on account of the major fire. The State road transport corporation had earned a revenue of ₹165 crore from passenger traffic in the recent Sankranti festival. This is ₹60 crore more than last year. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana

