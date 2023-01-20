Top news developments in Telangana today

January 20, 2023 09:59 am | Updated 09:59 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on Jan 20, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today: Fire staff to search for three persons who are missing in the six storied commercial building on Ministers road in Secunderabad which was burnt in a major fire accident yesterday. The fire fighting by nearly 40 fire tenders with the aid of nearly 200 water tankers continued from 11 a.m. till 10 p.m. yesterday but the staff avoided entering the premises due to thick smoke all over the building. Telangana High Court to deliver judgement on the cadre allotment of three IPS officers, including in-charge Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, and three six IAS officers who are continuing in Telangana though they were allotted to Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation of State on orders of the Central Administrative Tribunal. A few days back, the court terminated the service of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in Telangana and asked him to join duty in AP. Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy to inaugurate tiger safari, trekking and other facilities for tourists in Amrabad tiger reserve Kamareddy municipal council to hold a meeting to discuss the new municipal master plan of the district which envisaged conversion of agricultural lands in villages surrounding the town into industrial and recreational zones. The council is expected to pass a resolution on the issue and send it to government. Read more news from Telangana here ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana

