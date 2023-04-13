ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Telangana today

April 13, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on April 13, 2023

N Rahul
N. Rahul

The 125 ft tall statue of B.R. Ambedkar will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on April 14. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today

1. Suspense over show cause notice issued to Programmes Implementation Committee chairman of Congress A. Maheshwar Reddy continues. Yesterday, the disciplinary committee of the State unit of party served the notice on him returnable within an hour but he is yet to respond to it.

2. Preparation going on ahead of the inauguration of 125 ft tall statue of B.R. Ambedkar by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Friday. The statue has come up in the background of Hussainsagar Lake and adjacent to the State Secretariat which is also named after Ambedkar.

3. Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to address a meeting of the industries department on the occasion of B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Three youths were electrocuted in a residential colony near Sheikhpet of Hyderabad on April 13 early morning.

5. Toll collections lifted in Secunderabad Cantonment from today following the publication of a gazette notification.

Read more news from Telangana here

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US