Top news developments in Telangana today

April 13, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today

1. Suspense over show cause notice issued to Programmes Implementation Committee chairman of Congress A. Maheshwar Reddy continues. Yesterday, the disciplinary committee of the State unit of party served the notice on him returnable within an hour but he is yet to respond to it.

2. Preparation going on ahead of the inauguration of 125 ft tall statue of B.R. Ambedkar by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Friday. The statue has come up in the background of Hussainsagar Lake and adjacent to the State Secretariat which is also named after Ambedkar.

3. Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to address a meeting of the industries department on the occasion of B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrations.

4. Three youths were electrocuted in a residential colony near Sheikhpet of Hyderabad on April 13 early morning.

5. Toll collections lifted in Secunderabad Cantonment from today following the publication of a gazette notification.

Read more news from Telangana here