August 03, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

The monsoon session of the State Legislature commences today. The session is likely to be a stormy one with the Opposition planning to corner the Government on tardy relief operations in the flood-ravaged districts. The High Court declared the election of Kothagudem MLA, Vanama Venkateshwar Rao as invalid and Jalagam Prasad Rao has submitted a copy to the Assembly Secretary staking claim that he is the MLA. Who will attend the Assembly session today is to be seen even as the Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy is yet to give his decision. Suspended BRS leader Jupally Krishna Rao and a few others will be joining the Congress party in the presence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge today in New Delhi. The public meeting at Kollapur where Mr. Krishan Rao was supposed to join in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi has been postponed indefinitely due to rains. The AICC election screening panel for Telangana will be headed by Kerala MP, K. Muralidharan and Gujarat leader Jignesh Mewani is a member of the panel. The panel will also have TPCC president, A Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakare and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy as members. The last rites of the victim of the Mumbai hate crime Shaik Saifuddin are to be performed today near Bidar. Syed Saifuddin’s body was moved from Bhagvati Hospital in Borivili, accompanied by family, and two public representatives.

Read more news from Telangana here.

