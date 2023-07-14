July 14, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST

AIMIM to spell out its strategy today on garnering support against the Uniform Civil Code. AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi to hold a press conference and reveal his party’s plans. He recently met Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao on the issue along with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. Press conference by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka. He is likely to target the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government on the free power supply to the farmers after TPCC President, A. Revanth Reddy kicked up a row over the issue accusing the government of indulging in corruption to the tune of ₹8,000 crores per year on the scheme. IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao is to participate in Corporate Founders Day as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of IIIT Hyderabad. Nasscom chairperson Debjani Ghosh and chairman of the Governing Council Prof Raj Reddy to attend. Minister for Industries and Commerce Sri. K.T. Rama Rao to break ground for Daifuku Intralogistics India’s new factory and Nicomac Taikisha’s factory in Ranga Reddy district. (Ravi Kumar) Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to inaugurate the MPL Logistics Hub in Nalgonda district.

