With the BJP doubling its tally in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana from four to eight, changes in the top leadership of the State unit are imminent. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who is the State unit chief and won his second straight election has expressed his desire to relinquish the post in anticipation of cabinet berth. Etela Rajender, who won with a record margin of 3.90 lakh votes is the front-runner, according to party leaders. With BRS losing deposits in as many as nine Lok Sabha constituencies, a big question mark awaits its leaders to do course correction and instil confidence in the cadre reeling in twin defeats. Gaddam Vamshi Krishna notches up a unique distinction as he becomes the third person from the family to represent the Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat. His grandfather and former CWC member G. Venkatswamy represented the seat on four occasions, while his father Gaddam Vivek was the MP in 2009 and now Mr. Krishna makes his debut with an impressive win. For the first time, as many as 11 Lok Sabha candidates won with a majority of over one lakh votes in Telangana. The highest was 5.59 lakh votes secured by debutant Congress candidate from Telangana K. Raghuveer Reddy and the lowest by BJP nominee D. K. Aruna with 4,500 votes. The shift in urban voters in Telangana made a difference to three seats giving a shock to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Counting of votes for the MLC election for Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda Graduates constituency commenced this morning. The University of Hyderabad has been ranked among the world’s top universities in the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings. The Hyderabad police are likely to get a multi-panel metabolite test kit for faster and more effective detection in narcotic cases, which are on the rise in the State.

