Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to meet Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan to invite him to the State Formation Day celebrations. Hyderabad will be the joint capital for one last day today for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On the ‘appointed day’ on June 2 it will remain the capital of only Telangana State. The three-day State Formation Day celebrations being held parallel to the government’s celebrations by the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) will kick off today reflecting the role of TRS (now BRS) in the Statehood movement. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar will inspect the arrangements for the State Formation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds. Four people died and three others were injured in Jogulamba Gadwal district late on May 31 when a Scorpio rammed into a lorry from behind. Atal Incubation Centre - Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB), the bio-incubator and HDFC Bank have announced the recipients of their latest grant of ₹47 lakh to three start ups— Biodimension, Phyx44, and Cellverse for the year. Hyderabad police announce traffic restrictions in the city’s core area in view of Telangana Formation Day celebrations. The restrictions to last for 24 hours.

