The Congress government in Telangana faces severe criticism for removing the Kakatiya arch and Charminar from the State emblem branding them as signs of imperialism. Telangana society’s identity with the Kakatiya kingdom cannot be done away with. While the BRS is quite vocal about it the BJP is conspicuous by its silence. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will campaign in Odisha with Rahul Gandhi today. All arrangements are being made for the Group-I prelims exam on June 9. This is the first Group I to be held after Congress came to power. The last two Group-I prelims were cancelled due to paper leakage and the second time, the High Court ordered a fresh test due to procedural issues after some students moved the courts. The State is witnessing a ‘Beer war’ with the opposition blaming the government for the beer shortage saying that it was trying to bring in new brands with personal and financial motives. Preparation is in full swing for celebrating Telangana Formation Day with Hussainsagar Lake, Necklace Road and Parade Grounds hosting most of the events. Telangana Hospital Canteen food suppliers have raised issues about non-payment of bills for the past nine months. The Government Teaching Hospitals are likely to be affected if the food suppliers back out from supplying diet food.

