As the State Government gears up to hold Formation Day celebrations in a big way with the presence of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the main Opposition BRS too has announced a three-day candlelight rally. Telangana prepares for celebrating Formation Day with a three-day festivity line up capped by a fireworks and laser show on the Hussainsagar Lake. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will hold a high-level review meeting on State Road Transport Corporation. Clearance of dues from the State Government owing to concessional travel for various sections in the RTC buses and action plan to improve revenues and extension of additional funds to help the loss-making entity will be discussed. The task force team of the Commission of Food Safety continue inspections at various restaurants in different parts of the state and uncovers hygiene violations.

