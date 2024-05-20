Following the Election Commission’s conditional permission, Telangana Cabinet will meet this evening. However, the EC has directed the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy not to discuss issues relating to Hyderabad as common capital and loan waiver scheme. Campaign for the Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda Graduates Constituency of Legislative Council has picked up momentum with less than a week for the polls. Free from the Lok Sabha elections, top leaders of all parties are busy drumming up support among the graduate voters. The Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test gets underway from today across Telangana. Government has set up 80 examination centres and 2.86 lakh candidates are expected to attend the test. Three persons were struck dead in separate incidents due to lightning in Vikarabad district late last night. Several parts of the State recorded heavy downpour since last evening. Bathini family to address a press conference in connection with annual distribution of fish prasadam said to cure Asthma. Swecha, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Free Software and Free Knowledge movements is offering internships to over one lakh engineering students on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop Telugu language-centric Large Language Models (LLM) Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO) inaugurated its office at Thimphu on 19th May according to Vice-President of the Association Mallepalli Laxmaiah. The office is centrally located in the premises of I-Desire Tours and Travels, Basesa Expressway in Thimphu to facilitate the Buddhist tourists intending to travel prominent Buddhist Destinations in India and South Asian countries and coordinates between the tour operators and the respective countries for hazels free travel to promote Buddhist tourism.

