April 30, 2024 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

Prime minister Narendra Modi to campaign in Andole town this afternoon. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will address two public meetings and two roadshows in Karimnagar, Warangal and Chevella constituencies. Follow up of notices to CM Revanth Reddy and others by the Delhi Police case on the morphed video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech. The SC categorisation issue has come to the fore yet again in these elections with BJP and Congress trading charges against each other. It is likely to figure in PM Modi’s public meeting today as well with the Madiga community, a sub caste among SCs and numerically strong, divided between the BJP and the Congress. The onus of ensuring success in the Parliament elections has been put on the Ministers in Telangana. All the Ministers confined themselves to their respective constituencies or the districts while CM Revanth Reddy has taken up the responsibility of touring the entire district. Telangana Congress is successful in creating a narrative that the BJP was against reservations and would abolish them. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is raising the issue in every public meeting forcing the BJP leaders to react and condemn. Secondary School Certificate results to be declared today at 11 a.m. by education department principal secretary in Hyderabad. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi blasts PM Modi for supporting JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, who is now embroiled in a sexual exploitation scam. Lone tree in front of a mall in Kukatpally is translocated in the summer raising questions about survival and the need for translocation. Air travellers fear data breach after DigiYatra Foundation launches another app instead of upgrading the currently used one. The app maker is in trouble after another was used to siphon off money. AIMIM leadership, as a strategy to improve polling, lays down guidelines for workers such as designating workers for x number of homes to encourage people to come out and vote on polling day etc.