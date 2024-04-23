April 23, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be addressing public meetings in his constituency – Kodangal and later in Nagarkurnool Parliament constituency. External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will deliver a talk on “Foreign Policy the India Way : From Diffidence to Confidence”, at a programme organised by the Forum for Nationalist Thinkers, at 5 p.m. Mr. Jaishankar will also participate in a road show in Bhongir in support of the party candidate Boora Narsaiah Goud. BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s 17-day bus tour in the state will start tomorrow and the party has planned an extensive outreach programme where he will meet people from all sections of the society which he missed in the last 11 years and during his two terms as the Chief Minister. Congress leader Velichela Rajendra Rao filed his nomination for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat with the high command asking him to file the nominaion papers though they are yet to announce the name officially. The Khammam seat issue has reached Bengaluru where Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy likely to meet Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Yesterday, they met AICC leadership. BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy to address the media today.

