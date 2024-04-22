  1. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijuju and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be in Telangana today for campaigning.
  2. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to participate in road shows in three constituencies - Adilabad, Nizamabad and Malkajgiri today.
  3. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address a public meeting in Sangareddy and Banswada on April 25. Prime Minister Modi’s meetings will follow.
  4. BJP vice president NVSS Prabhakar to address the media.
  5. Police gear up from Hanuman Jayanti tomorrow in the city after heightened tensions during the Ram Navami procession a few days back.