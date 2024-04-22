- Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijuju and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be in Telangana today for campaigning.
- Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to participate in road shows in three constituencies - Adilabad, Nizamabad and Malkajgiri today.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address a public meeting in Sangareddy and Banswada on April 25. Prime Minister Modi’s meetings will follow.
- BJP vice president NVSS Prabhakar to address the media.
- Police gear up from Hanuman Jayanti tomorrow in the city after heightened tensions during the Ram Navami procession a few days back.
