April 19, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to start the poll campaign today after returning from his two-day campaigning in Kerala. He will participate in road shows in Mahabubnagar and Mahabubabad today in support of party candidates Vamshichand Reddy and Balaram Naik. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to attend Meet the Press being organised by the Telangana State Union of Working Journalists. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to participate in a road show today in support of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, who will be filing his nomination today. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to file nomination today. The first public meeting of the party is scheduled today at 7 pm.

Track latest news from Telangana here

