- Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to start the poll campaign today after returning from his two-day campaigning in Kerala. He will participate in road shows in Mahabubnagar and Mahabubabad today in support of party candidates Vamshichand Reddy and Balaram Naik.
- Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to attend Meet the Press being organised by the Telangana State Union of Working Journalists.
- Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to participate in a road show today in support of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, who will be filing his nomination today.
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to file nomination today. The first public meeting of the party is scheduled today at 7 pm.
