April 08, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

Bodhan Ex MLAs son Raheel alias Sahel arrested by Hyderabad police at Shamshabad airport today early morning. Almost after a gap of four months, the police managed to arrest Rahel as soon as he arrived at the airport. He was allegedly involved in crashing his high-end car into the barricades of Praja Bhavan, the previous Chief Minister’s official residence. He managed to flee the country with the help of some police officers. BRS is likely to announce its Warangal Parliament candidate today after Kadiyam Kavya, who was earlier declared as the party candidate, opted out of the contest and joined the Congress. Harsha Reddy, son of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, was allegedly issued notices by Chennai Customs office to appear before them over high-end expensive watches worth several crores. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said BRS is nowhere in the contention in the Lok Sabha polls and the party should concentrate on countering the BJP’s allegations. The advice came at the review of Secunderabad and Warangal Parliamentary seats review. BJP Telangana president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to address the Chevella Parliament booth workers meeting. As the date of the Parliament Elections in Telangana State inches closer, police officials have intensified the surveillance and movement of unaccounted cash, freebies and other items across the State. Explaining how to claim back the seized items, officials said that the seizures are being categorised under two criteria.

Read more news from Telangana here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.