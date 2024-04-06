April 06, 2024 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to attend the ‘Jana Jatara’ public meeting of the Congress this evening. Congress will release its national manifesto at the public meeting expected to be attended by 10 lakh people. Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao to address the media today. They are expected to counter the allegations levelled against the Congress government on water issues and Kaleshwaram project by BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao at Sircilla on Friday. BRS has called for Rythu Deekshas across the state today. BRS party working president KTR will attend Raithu Dheeksha at Sircilla. Government has countered the allegations of BRS party on ignoring the Sircilla weavers societies releasing how an initial enquiry has found that 30% of the existing societies were bogus and also how the previous government had not paid ₹330 crore dues to the societies. The elephant that killed two farmers over the past three days in Telangana’s Kumram Bheem Asifabad district has returned to Maharashtra, according to villagers and officials. The TSRTC will soon have a problem on its hands, as over 400 buses are between the age bracket of 14-16 years. This means they are at scrapping threshold, or will soon be at scrapping threshold. This also means that these buses are polluting buses. Women SHG members hope to transform their lives as well as that of other farmers after getting drone pilot licences as part of the Drone Didi programme. The drones deliver pesticides or fertiliser with precision over a large area in a short time saving manhours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.