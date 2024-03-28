March 28, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Congress party’s list of 13 candidates announced so far is a mix of political debutants, seasoned politicians and kith and kin of the leaders besides turncoats too bagging the tickets. Congress party sprang a surprise by picking up a school teacher as its candidate for the Adilabad ST seat. Atram Suguna is a multi-faceted personality with close association with people’s movement and was in the forefront of the statehood agitation. Polling for the Mahabubnagar Local Authorities Constituency MLC election commenced this morning. A total of 1400 local bodies elected representatives will exercise their franchise. The State commits the High Court to finish the construction of a walled compound around the 17th century Baadshahi Ashoorkhana. The Ashoorkhana is a glazed tiled wonder of architecture dating back to 1611. Charminar precinct turns a hub for food walks and shopping as discounted Ramzan shopping draws lakhs of people from outside the city and also from the peripheral areas. Cyberabad police continue their traffic experiment by deploying a new set of rules and diversions in the Mindspace area.

