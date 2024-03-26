March 26, 2024 09:21 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Congress and the BRS have started ‘camp politics’ for the Mahabubnagar local bodies MLC elections moving the elected representatives to Goa and Karnataka. The sitting BRS MLC Narayana Reddy resigned and joined the Congress to contest in the Assembly elections. BRS is planning to lay siege to the Secretariat if the government doesn’t pay compensation to the farmers whose crops suffered due to lack of water and unusually high temperatures. The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) chief, K. Chandrashekhar Rao is planning to tour districts to galvanise the party workers ahead of the Parliament elections. After losing power the party is facing an existential threat with several leaders deserting the party BJP Mahila Morcha will sit on a Deeksha at Chengicherla against the government’s alleged failure to take action against those instigating the clash between two groups during the Holi celebrations. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to campaign in Secunderabad constituency. He is facing sitting BRS MLA Padma Rao Goud while the Congress has fielded BRS MLA Danam Nagender, who shifted to his old party a few days before. Cyberabad police continue their traffic experiment by deploying a new set of rules and diversions in the Mindspace area.

Read more news from Telangana here.

