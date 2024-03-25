March 25, 2024 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

Congress party’s remaining eight candidates are expected to be finalised only on March 27 after the Central Election committee meeting in New Delhi. The BJP has completed its exercise by announcing all its candidates while the BRS too has almost finished its task. Tension prevailed at Chengicherla near Ghatkesar on the outskirts of Hyderabad late on March 24 after a group of people burnt a bonfire for Holi near a mosque and played loud music. Cyberabad police continue their traffic experiment by deploying a new set of rules and diversions in the Mindspace area. As the case of the destruction of the moat of Golconda Fort comes up for hearing, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continues to carry out work further shrinking the Shahatim Lake. Police issue advisory asking people to share information about morphed photographs that are being used to blackmail victims of cyber criminals. A round up of Holi celebrations across the Twin cities.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT