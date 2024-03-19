March 19, 2024 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

The Central Election Commission of the Congress, which is meeting in New Delhi is expected to clear the 12 pending names of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is already in New Delhi to participate in the meeting. Checking of vehicles moving through the state intensifies as part of the model code of conduct. Gold worth an estimated ₹5.7 crores was seized during check in Nalgonda. Hyderabad-based Public Health Foundation of India is ranked second for schools of public health across the world. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation which is creating a tunnel to divert water from a lake near Golconda has been asked to respond to the status of protection of the ancient monument.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT