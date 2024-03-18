March 18, 2024 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST

The Central Election Committee of the Congress is to meet in New Delhi today and the exercise of candidates’ selection for Parliament elections in Telangana is likely to be completed. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Ministers Bhatti Vikramarka and Uttam Kumar Reddy to join the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a meeting in Jagityal district today in support of the Karimnagar candidate Bandi Sanjay. As the Parliament election dates for Telangana have extended beyond the expected April last week to May 13, Telangana Congress wants to go slow on the announcement of candidates to escape financial pressure on the candidates. Former State BSP chief, RS Praveen Kumar, who resigned from the party a couple of days ago, will join the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the presence of BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao. BRS MLC K. Kavitha’s questioning in ED’s custody continues today. Kavitha’s husband Anil is likely to file a contempt case against ED in the Supreme Court today for ‘violation of its assurance that Kavitha would not be arrested till her application in Supreme Court is disposed off. 10th class exams begin today in Telangana and the government has given a five-minute grace time for entry into the exam hall given hundreds of students being turned away for reporting late by one minute in the previous exams.

