February 22, 2024 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is to review the Mission Bhageeratha scheme today. He had earlier ordered a vigilance enquiry into the scheme implementation in which the BRS government spent ₹40,000 crores to connect all households in Telangana with a drinking water facility. Samakka Saralamma tribal festival continues today and Godess Samakka will be brought from the forest to the main temple today. It marks an important aspect of the three-day festival that attracts lakhs of devotees from Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. BRS continues to lose municipalities to the Congress party as no confidence motion against the sitting Chairmen is moved in more than 30 municipalities out of the 142 municipalities. The number will rise in the coming days. Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to the review of works on Dindi project and Sagar Left Bank Canal works in Nalgonda. All the district MLAs and officials will participate. With Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announcing the name of AICC Secretary Challa Vamshichand Reddy as the Mahabubnagar candidate for the Parliament elections he is showing his authority over the party in Telangana and also his influence with the party high command. Names of candidates in the Congress party are generally announced by the High Command. Illegal dumping and burning of trash on the banks of Himayatnagar Lake creates a health problem for residents in the area. Rise in the number of dengue cases in the city. A minister is down with a fever that is spread by mosquitoes. RTI reveals the inadequate traffic infrastructure in terms of signals, pelican signals and signages in Hyderabad.

