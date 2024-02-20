February 20, 2024 09:09 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

State unit of the BJP is set to launch its five Vijay Sankalp Yatras from today from different corners of the State. Assam and Goa CM besides two Union Ministers will be participating in the launch of the yatras. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are in New Delhi to meet the central leadership. The CM and Dy CM have also sought appointments with Union Ministers to seek financial assistance for the ongoing schemes in Telangana. A team of officials from the State Dam Safety Authority under the Irrigation department will inspect the damaged piers of Medigadda barrage and leakages noticed in Annaram barrage too. The State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with RenewSys India with the company promising to invest ₹6,000 crores in a phased manner over five years generating a direct employment to 11,000 members. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation meeting likely to be a stormy affair for the second day as it is set to debate budget proposals for the city. Prime Minister to dedicate the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Campus Development Project to the Nation, virtually

