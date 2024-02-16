February 16, 2024 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Government to continue its attack on the BRS making a power point presentation in the Assembly on the Medigadda barrage where a few pillars caved in. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to explain the reasons leading to the pillars getting damaged. Government to release a white paper on the Irrigation sector in the Assembly. The State Vigilance and the National Dam Safety Authority reports on Kaleshwaram project to be placed. BRS too wants to make a presentation in the Assembly or display videos but the Speaker has already warned that no one should play any video in the House without his permission. BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to introduce a resolution on the caste census to be taken up in Telangana. The Hyderabad Consumer Commission has ordered Sahiti Infratech, a real estate company, to refund all money it received for a housing project from customers. The company took crores from its customers, and failed to deliver apartments. A recent study published in the National Library of Medicine sheds light on symptoms of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Telangana, revealing that apart from the commonly known symptoms like fever, cough, and shortness of breath, manifestations related to the ear, nose, and throat (ENT) were also prevalent. Muslim organisations fear that Waqf Act would be repealed leading to more disputes over ownership of land and properties. A private member’s Bill was introduced in December 2023.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT