February 15, 2024 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

The government will place the white paper on Irrigation sector in the Assembly today and also the vigilance report on the construction of the Kaleshwaram project. A round-up of the Assembly proceedings. The government is likely to table the CAG report in both houses of the Legislature today. Renuka Chowdary, and Anil Kumar Yadav to file nominations for Rajya Sabha on behalf of the Congress and Vaddiraju Ravichandra to file papers on behalf of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). With the appointment of Anil Kumar Yadav Congress is indicating that it wants to attract youngsters towards the party. Mr. Yadav was the Youth Congress president till recently while the present National Students Union of India (NSUI) president Venkat Balmoor and former NSUI president Mahesh Kumar Goud were made the Members of the Legislative Council. Twenty BRS Councillors from Kothagudem Municipality joined the Congress while 16 BRS councillors from Suryapet Municipality joined the Congress party. They will move no confidence motion against the sitting BRS Muncipal Chairmen soon. Former Union Minister and MP Digvijaya Singh to address a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan today. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is to participate in the Sant Sevalal Maharaj birth anniversary celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan today. The celebrations are being organised by the Lambada community of the Scheduled Tribes. Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Crimes to give a briefing about different types of Cyber offences and curbing Cyber frauds, by creating awareness among public.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT