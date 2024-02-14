February 14, 2024 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

With a day left for last date of filing of nomination for Rajya Sabha vacancies from TS, Congress part is yet to finalise its candidates. Of the three vacancies, Congress is sure to win two and the third is likely to go to the BRS. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to hand over 16000+ appointment letters to police constables in Hyderabad. Civic and heritage activists to lay out case for preservation of the Osmania General Hospital as it was a promise of the Congress manifesto during Assembly elections. Denizens under the banner of Nekonda Town Railway Ticket Users Forum is spearheading novel campaign via WhatsApp to retain halt for intercity express in Nekonda railway station. Interestingly, some of the members of the group from different walks of life pooled in money to buy tickets at the local railway station without boarding the train with the sole intention to accomplish their mission – to retain the experimental halt given to the intercity express train at Nekonda railway station. The Hyderabad Consumer Commission has ordered Sahiti Infratech, a real estate company, to refund all money it received for a housing project from customers. The company took crores from its customers, and failed to deliver apartments. As cyber frauds reach a new level in Telangana the police deploy newer digital tools to fight criminals with a real time response team completing the effort. Curtain raiser on the three day Agri Tech South conference and expo 2024 being organised by CII-Telangana in Hyderabad from Feb 16.

