February 13, 2024 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

The government took all the MLAs and MLCs for the visit to Medigadda barrage where some pillars of the barrage sank raising questions about its future. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to lead the delegation and BRS and BJP MLAs are likely to stay away. BRS is to hold a public meeting at Nalgonda today against the Government’s alleged decision to hand over the Krishna basin projects to the Krishna Rivlic appearance after the BRS defeat in the Assembly elections. BRS chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to address the meeting and this will be his first public. State Government raises the upper age limit for direct recruitment exams from 44 to 46 years. State BJP decided to send five names for each constituency in the Lok Sabha elections to the party leadership in New Delhi given the huge interest shown by the leaders. Malkajgiri constituency is one of the sought-after constituencies with bigwigs throwing their hat into the ring. The government plans to revive the Village Revenue Assistants system that was abolished by the previous government. A five-member committee is constituted to study the implications, according to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT