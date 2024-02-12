February 12, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Government likely to make a presentation in the House on the Irrigation projects and how the BRS government compromised with Telangana’s interests apart from the huge corruption involved in the projects. Government likely to dilute the BRS public meeting on February 13 against the Government’s alleged decision to handover the Krishna basin projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) by taking the MLAs to the Medigadda barrage where the pillans sank exposing the poor quality of the Kaleshwaram project. Government plans to revive the Village Revenue Assistants system that was abolished by the previous government. A five-member committee has been constituted to study the implications, according to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Retired judges and senior journalists have condemned the abusive language being used by the politicians on public platforms. A resolution was passed at a round table which will be sent to the leaders of all political parties and the Governor. Telangana High Court to give its verdict on the nominated MLC’s case today. The court has heard the arguments of the two BRS leaders Shravan and Satyanarayana after their nominations were rejected by the Governor last year. They had challenged the Governor’s action. A commando of the Greyhounds the elite anti-naxal force A. Praveen died due to electric shock during combing operations in Bhupalapalli District. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the death of the young commando. Senior IAS officer is likely to be quizzed by the Anti Corruption Bureau in the case of former HMDA official who is under investigation for having assets of over ₹250 crore. Central Reserve Police Force to hand out appointment letters to over 200 new recruits. Spotlight: As cyber frauds reach a new level in Telangana the police deploy newer digital tools to fight criminals with a real time response team completing the effort. State government to make its case on the status of the Osmania General Hospital building today in the Telangana High Court. The Congress manifesto had promised to preserve the building while the AG submission two weeks back was to raze the building to build a new hospital.

