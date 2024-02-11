February 11, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

Congress Legislature Party to meet today, where Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will explain the strategy to be adopted in the Assembly as the Government plans to release a White Paper on Irrigation exposing the BRS. Retired judges and senior journalists have called for a meeting today to condemn the abusive language being used by the politicians on public platforms. A resolution will be passed and sent to leaders of all political parties and the Governor.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT